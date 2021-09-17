Seminoles plummet in TCI's latest ACC Power Rankings

After Pittsburgh defeated Tennessee at Neyland Stadium and Virginia rolled Illinois in Charlottesville, Va. it looked like a good day for the ACC last Saturday.

But then Florida State lost its first ever game to an FCS opponent as Jacksonville State stunned the Seminoles 20-17 and N.C. State laid an egg at Mississippi State.

ACC teams went 11-3 against non-conference opponents over the weekend.

Each week The Clemson Insider ranks ACC teams 1-14 based on their performances in the 2021 season to date. Here are TCI’s ACC Power Rankings entering Week 3 of the new season.