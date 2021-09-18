Bart Boatwright's halftime photo gallery: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

By Gavin Oliver and Bart Boatwright | September 18, 2021 5:58 pm ET

Sixth-ranked Clemson led Georgia Tech, 7-0, after a half of play at Death Valley on Saturday.

The Tigers totaled only 127 yards of offense before the game was delayed by lightning with 32 seconds to play in the first half. Defensively, Clemson allowed only 98 yards to the Yellow Jackets’ offense.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s halftime photo gallery for The Clemson Insider: LINK.

