Clemson defense holds off Yellow Jackets

Clemson struggled its way to a 14-8 win over Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers’ defense stood strong and held the Yellow Jackets out of the end zone with a goal line stand on 4th-and-goal from the two yard line to force a turnover on downs with 0:15 remaining in the contest.

Then Clemson fumbled in the end zone and recovered it for a safety to make it 14-8 with 0:07 left on the clock. But again the Tiger defense held to secure the win.

The Tigers looked out of sync on offense and once again relied on stellar defensive play to secure a victory in their ACC opener.

Georgia Tech outgained Clemson 309-285 and quarterback Jordan Yates completed 20-of-33 passes for 203 yards. But the Tiger defense held the Yellow Jackets out of the end zone.

It is the first time a Clemson defense kept three straight opponents out of the end zone since the 1990 season. They also became just the fourth team in the FBS to not surrender a touchdown in their first three games.

Clemson struck first on three-yard touchdown run by Will Shipley with 4:37 to play in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. The run capped off an eight play 39 yard drive in 3:15.

A lightning delay caused a 30 minute delay in the contest with 0:32 to play in the first half with Georgia Tech in 3rd-and-2 at the Clemson 17.

The Yellow Jackets returned after a 1:52 delay and got on the board with a 22-yard field goal by Brent Cimaglia to cut the score to 7-3 after two quarters.

In the third quarter Clemson seemed to find its stride in the running game and took the ball deep into Georgia Tech territory on a 12 play 69 yard drive.

But, on 3rd-and-1 Uiagalelei stuck the ball out and fumbled with 5:05 to play in the quarter.

The Tigers bounced back in the final quarter with a 12 play 66 yard drive in 4:29. Shipley capped off the drive with a three yard rushing touchdown to give Clemson a 14-3 lead with 8:12 to play.

Georgia Tech cut the score to 14-6 with 1:19 to play in the contest with another 22-yard field goal by Cimaglia. The field goal capped off a 16 play 70 yard drive in 6:53.

The Yellow Jackets responded with an onside kick recovered by Malachi Carter to give them back the ball at their own 47 with 1:19 on the clock.

On the following play a roughing the passer penalty on Ruke Orhorhoro gave Georgia Tech a fresh set of downs at the Clemson 38.

Then on 3rd-and-10 Jordan Yates completed a 22-yard pass to Kyric McGowan at the Clemson 16.

After two plays Georgia Tech had 1st-and-goal from the Clemson 3 with 0:34 to play. But the defense stood strong and allowed one yard on four plays.

Shipley led the Tigers on offense with 21 carries for 89 yards and both of the team’s touchdowns.

Clemson travels to Raleigh, N.C. to face N.C. State

Football season has finally arrived. Time to represent your Tigers and show your stripes!