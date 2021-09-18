Clemson-Georgia Tech game delayed by lightning

Update as of 5:55 p.m.

The lighting advisory has been extended until 6:45 p.m.

Update as of 5:37 p.m.

The lightning advisory in the area of Memorial Stadium has been extended until 6 p.m. Clemson and Georgia Tech have agreed to a 10-minute on-field warm-up with a resumption time no earlier than 6:10 p.m.

– Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Clemson’s matchup with Georgia Tech is currently in a weather delay because of lightning in the area.

The current NCAA policy requires that play be suspended if there is lightning detected within eight miles of the stadium. The policy calls for a 30-minute delay, but, of course, that depends on whether or not lightning strikes again within an eight-mile radius.

There are 32 seconds remaining in the first half. Clemson leads 7-0.

Clemson and Georgia Tech agreed that this will serve as the game’s halftime. They will play the final 32 seconds of the second quarter and then immediately head into the second half.