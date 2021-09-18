Clemson's unavailable players for Georgia Tech game

Clemson has announced the players who will be unavailable for Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium.

Offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington and linebacker Jake Venables are the players who were listed on the Tigers’ depth chart at the start of week who won’t be available. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said earlier in the week Pennington will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL while Venables is also dealing with an injury.

Safety Nolan Turner is slated to make his season debut today. The sixth-year senior missed the first two games with an injury.

