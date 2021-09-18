ESPN analyst on Clemson's offense: 'There’s a lot left to be desired'

Sixth-ranked Clemson’s offense clearly sputtered in the first half of Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech at Death Valley.

The Tigers scored only seven points (on a 3-yard touchdown run by Will Shipley at the 4:40 mark of the first quarter) and managed only 127 total yards (63 passing, 64 rushing) before the game was delayed by lightning with 32 seconds left in the second quarter, with Clemson holding a 7-0 lead.

ESPN college football analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky commented on the first-half performance of Clemson’s offense and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during ABC’s broadcast of the game.

“You’ve got to be a little bit concerned about the performance of the offense and the quarterback,” Orlovsky said. “This is a team that is up 7-0 at home. It’s different when you do it against Georgia in Week 1. The inability to really have a ton of success offensively… Your offensive line, there’s unblocked guys. There’s a lot left to be desired.”

Clemson struggled to find a rhythm on offense in the first two quarters, during which Uiagalelei went 11-of-15 passing for 63 yards and missed opportunities in the passing game with some inaccurate throws.

“I think they’re trying to find themselves a little bit offensively,” Orlovsky said. “You talked about the offense, and I mentioned, your offensive line has let unblocked guys come through. D.J. hasn’t been very precise… It’s a reality to be a little bit concerned by the performance of this offense.”

