Shipley a bright spot for Clemson’s offense in win over Georgia Tech

On a day when there weren’t many bright spots for Clemson’s offense, Will Shipley was one of them.

The freshman running back scored both touchdowns for the sixth-ranked Tigers in their 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday at Death Valley.

Clemson’s offense totaled just 284 yards in the contest, but Shipley tallied 88 yards on the ground on 21 carries, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt.

A week after notching his first two career touchdowns against South Carolina State, Shipley found paydirt two more times against the Yellow Jackets – first on a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and then later on another 3-yard touchdown run that extended Clemson’s lead to 14-3 with 8:12 remaining in the game.

Shipley’s second score came on the same drive in which he briefly had to leave the game after apparently getting the wind knocked out of him. After reentering the game, he took a handoff from D.J. Uiagalelei and bounced off multiple tackles, refusing to go down and willing his way into the end zone for the 3-yard touchdown that made a Georgia Tech comeback a tall task which the Yellow Jackets ultimately fell short of accomplishing thanks to a late goal-line stand by the Clemson defense.

Shipley ran right through a big hole up the middle for his first touchdown of the game at the 4:40 mark of the first quarter that made the score 7-0 after the extra point.

One blemish on Shipley’s day came in the final seconds when he fumbled the ball at Clemson’s 1-yard line as the Tigers were trying to run out the clock. He recovered his own fumble in the end zone, resulting in a safety. Georgia Tech got the ball back with a few seconds to play, but time expired on the Yellow Jackets and the Tiger defense sealed the win.

