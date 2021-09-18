Shipley, Tigers strike first against Georgia Tech

Sixth-ranked Clemson struck first against Georgia Tech in Saturday’s game at Death Valley.

Freshman running back Will Shipley ran through a huge hole right up the middle for the a 3-yard score — the first touchdown of the game — at the 4:37 mark of the first quarter. B.T. Potter kicked the extra point to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

Shipley was featured a lot on the eight-play, 39-yard drive that spanned 3:15. The former five-star prospect carried the ball seven times for 35 yards.

Shipley in for 6️⃣‼️ 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/kU1sDhzA8A — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 18, 2021

