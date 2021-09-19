Clemson falls in Coaches Poll

Football

September 19, 2021 12:49 pm

The latest USA Today AFCA coaches poll has been released.  Clemson fell again in this week’s rankings.

The Tigers fell to No. 7 after being jumped by Iowa.  Virginia Tech fell out of the rankings after losing to West Virginia.

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi Lo
1 Alabama 3-0 1616 64 1 1/1
2 Georgia 3-0 1558 1 2 2/5
3 Oklahoma 3-0 1429 0 3 3/4
4 Oregon 3-0 1427 0 4 4/12
5 Texas A&M 3-0 1283 0 5 5/6
6 Iowa 3-0 1263 0 7 1 6/18
7 Clemson 2-1 1166 0 6 -1 2/7
8 Penn State 3-0 1130 0 12 4 8/20
9 Cincinnati 3-0 1125 0 8 -1 8/10
10 Notre Dame 3-0 1048 0 10 7/10
11 Ohio State 2-1 989 0 11 3/11
12 Florida 2-1 983 0 9 -3 9/12
13 Mississippi 3-0 759 0 16 3 13/25
14 Iowa State 2-1 700 0 14 8/14
15 Wisconsin 1-1 589 0 17 2 15/17
16 Brigham Young 3-0 504 0 23 7 16/NR
17 Coastal Carolina 3-0 500 0 18 1 17/24
18 Arkansas 3-0 474 0 24 6 18/NR
19 Michigan 3-0 423 0 25 6 19/NR
20 North Carolina 2-1 411 0 19 -1 9/22
21 Michigan State 3-0 344 0 NR 8 21/NR
22 Oklahoma State 3-0 300 0 22 22/23
23 Auburn 2-1 171 0 20 -3 20/NR
24 UCLA 2-1 170 0 13 -11 13/NR
25 Fresno State 3-1 85 0 NR 16 25/NR

