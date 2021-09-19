Clemson falls in Coaches Poll

The latest USA Today AFCA coaches poll has been released. Clemson fell again in this week’s rankings.

The Tigers fell to No. 7 after being jumped by Iowa. Virginia Tech fell out of the rankings after losing to West Virginia.

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi Lo 1 Alabama 3-0 1616 64 1 — 1/1 2 Georgia 3-0 1558 1 2 — 2/5 3 Oklahoma 3-0 1429 0 3 — 3/4 4 Oregon 3-0 1427 0 4 — 4/12 5 Texas A&M 3-0 1283 0 5 — 5/6 6 Iowa 3-0 1263 0 7 1 6/18 7 Clemson 2-1 1166 0 6 -1 2/7 8 Penn State 3-0 1130 0 12 4 8/20 9 Cincinnati 3-0 1125 0 8 -1 8/10 10 Notre Dame 3-0 1048 0 10 — 7/10 11 Ohio State 2-1 989 0 11 — 3/11 12 Florida 2-1 983 0 9 -3 9/12 13 Mississippi 3-0 759 0 16 3 13/25 14 Iowa State 2-1 700 0 14 — 8/14 15 Wisconsin 1-1 589 0 17 2 15/17 16 Brigham Young 3-0 504 0 23 7 16/NR 17 Coastal Carolina 3-0 500 0 18 1 17/24 18 Arkansas 3-0 474 0 24 6 18/NR 19 Michigan 3-0 423 0 25 6 19/NR 20 North Carolina 2-1 411 0 19 -1 9/22 21 Michigan State 3-0 344 0 NR 8 21/NR 22 Oklahoma State 3-0 300 0 22 — 22/23 23 Auburn 2-1 171 0 20 -3 20/NR 24 UCLA 2-1 170 0 13 -11 13/NR 25 Fresno State 3-1 85 0 NR 16 25/NR

