Clemson falls in Coaches Poll

The latest USA Today AFCA coaches poll has been released. Clemson fell again in this week’s rankings.
The Tigers fell to No. 7 after being jumped by Iowa. Virginia Tech fell out of the rankings after losing to West Virginia.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|PTS
|1st
|Prev
|Chg
|Hi Lo
|1
|Alabama
|3-0
|1616
|64
|1
|—
|1/1
|2
|Georgia
|3-0
|1558
|1
|2
|—
|2/5
|3
|Oklahoma
|3-0
|1429
|0
|3
|—
|3/4
|4
|Oregon
|3-0
|1427
|0
|4
|—
|4/12
|5
|Texas A&M
|3-0
|1283
|0
|5
|—
|5/6
|6
|Iowa
|3-0
|1263
|0
|7
|1
|6/18
|7
|Clemson
|2-1
|1166
|0
|6
|-1
|2/7
|8
|Penn State
|3-0
|1130
|0
|12
|4
|8/20
|9
|Cincinnati
|3-0
|1125
|0
|8
|-1
|8/10
|10
|Notre Dame
|3-0
|1048
|0
|10
|—
|7/10
|11
|Ohio State
|2-1
|989
|0
|11
|—
|3/11
|12
|Florida
|2-1
|983
|0
|9
|-3
|9/12
|13
|Mississippi
|3-0
|759
|0
|16
|3
|13/25
|14
|Iowa State
|2-1
|700
|0
|14
|—
|8/14
|15
|Wisconsin
|1-1
|589
|0
|17
|2
|15/17
|16
|Brigham Young
|3-0
|504
|0
|23
|7
|16/NR
|17
|Coastal Carolina
|3-0
|500
|0
|18
|1
|17/24
|18
|Arkansas
|3-0
|474
|0
|24
|6
|18/NR
|19
|Michigan
|3-0
|423
|0
|25
|6
|19/NR
|20
|North Carolina
|2-1
|411
|0
|19
|-1
|9/22
|21
|Michigan State
|3-0
|344
|0
|NR
|8
|21/NR
|22
|Oklahoma State
|3-0
|300
|0
|22
|—
|22/23
|23
|Auburn
|2-1
|171
|0
|20
|-3
|20/NR
|24
|UCLA
|2-1
|170
|0
|13
|-11
|13/NR
|25
|Fresno State
|3-1
|85
|0
|NR
|16
|25/NR
