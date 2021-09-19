Clemson moving in wrong direction in AP Poll

The latest AP Top 25 Poll was released on Sunday following the Week 3 action in college football.

Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25.

The Tigers were ranked No. 6 in last week’s AP Poll.

Clemson is coming off a 14-8 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday at Death Valley during which the Tigers needed a late defensive stand to survive a test from the Yellow Jackets.

It marked the 30th consecutive home win for Clemson, extending its school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history (as well as extending the nation’s longest active home winning streak).

While Clemson’s offense struggled against Georgia Tech, scoring only two touchdowns, the Tigers’ defense bowed up once again and did not allow an offensive touchdown for the third straight game to begin this season — the first time since 1950 that Clemson has accomplished that feat, when it shut out Presbyterian, Missouri and NC State in the season’s first three contests.

Here is the full AP Top 25 Poll:

