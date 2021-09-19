Clemson moving in wrong direction in AP Poll

Clemson moving in wrong direction in AP Poll

Football

Clemson moving in wrong direction in AP Poll

By September 19, 2021 2:02 pm

By |

The latest AP Top 25 Poll was released on Sunday following the Week 3 action in college football.

Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25.

The Tigers were ranked No. 6 in last week’s AP Poll.

Clemson is coming off a 14-8 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday at Death Valley during which the Tigers needed a late defensive stand to survive a test from the Yellow Jackets.

It marked the 30th consecutive home win for Clemson, extending its school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history (as well as extending the nation’s longest active home winning streak).

While Clemson’s offense struggled against Georgia Tech, scoring only two touchdowns, the Tigers’ defense bowed up once again and did not allow an offensive touchdown for the third straight game to begin this season — the first time since 1950 that Clemson has accomplished that feat, when it shut out Presbyterian, Missouri and NC State in the season’s first three contests.

Here is the full AP Top 25 Poll:

1
Alabama (3-0) 1 SEC 1,547 (59)
2
Georgia (3-0) 2 SEC 1,491 (3)
3
Oregon (3-0) 4 Pac-12 1,385
4
Oklahoma (3-0) 3 Big 12 1,302
5
Iowa (3-0) 5 Big Ten 1,298
6
Penn State (3-0) 10 Big Ten 1,197
7
Texas A&M (3-0) 7 SEC 1,158
8
Cincinnati (3-0) 8 American Athletic 1,145
9
Clemson (2-1) 6 ACC 1,074
10
Ohio State (2-1) 9 Big Ten 976
11
Florida (2-1) 11 SEC 930
12
Notre Dame (3-0) 12 IA Independents 874
13
Ole Miss (3-0) 17 SEC 717
14
Iowa State (2-1) 14 Big 12 664
15
Brigham Young (3-0) 23 IA Independents 603
16
Arkansas (3-0) 20 SEC 537
17
Coastal Carolina (3-0) 16 Sun Belt 526
18
Wisconsin (1-1) 18 Big Ten 513
19
Michigan (3-0) 25 Big Ten 456
20 Michigan State (3-0) Big Ten 389
21
North Carolina (2-1) 21 ACC 306
22
Fresno State (3-1) Mountain West 201
23
Auburn (2-1) 22 SEC 166
24
UCLA (2-1) 13 Pac-12 142
25 Kansas State (3-0) Big 12 127
Others receiving votes:

TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

The latest USA Today AFCA coaches poll has been released.  Clemson fell again in this week’s rankings. The Tigers fell to No. 7 after being jumped by Iowa.  Virginia Tech fell out of the rankings after (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home