Swinney updates injuries after Georgia Tech game

During his Zoom conference call on Sunday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on the status of his team from an injury standpoint following Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech.

Swinney was asked if Clemson came out of the game OK injury wise.

“Pretty much,” Swinney said. “It was a really physical game. We’ve got some guys kind of banged up, and we had some guys that played a lot of snaps. So, we’ll see where they are. We had a lot of guys, I’m sure, today that are beat up and sore. So, we’ll see where we are tomorrow.”

Swinney gave an update on linebacker Baylon Spector, who did not play against the Yellow Jackets after having a little flareup and inflammation in his knee on Thursday, according to Swinney.

Swinney was asked if he expects Spector to practice on Monday.

“I don’t know,” Swinney said. “We’ll talk about it with (director of sports medicine) Danny Poole in the morning in our staff meeting, and we’ll find out where he is. We thought he was going to play Saturday, but just irritated. So, hopefully it’ll settle down and he’ll be good to go.”

Swinney was also asked how much pain defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is fighting through with his shoulder that has been banged up.

“They’ve got him in a brace, which kind of keeps him from getting to the pain area,” Swinney said. “If it gets (bent) back a certain way, that’s where he really feels the pain. So, they’ve got him braced down pretty good to where hopefully his arm can’t get in that position.”

Swinney added that Clemson has had a bunch of shoulder-related injuries over the past year, but said Bresee is “amazing” and is playing through his injury.

