Tigers fall far in this analyst's top 10 after Week 3

A national analyst took to social media on Sunday with his ranking of the top teams in college football following Week 3 of the season.

Joel Klatt of Fox Sports has Clemson at No. 9 in his top 10, behind Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Iowa, Penn State, Cincinnati and Ohio State, in that order.

Klatt previously had the Tigers at No. 5 in the top 10 he released last week after Week 2.

Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) survived a scare against Georgia Tech on Saturday at Death Valley, coming away with a 14-8 win thanks to a goal-line stand by the defense in the final seconds of the contest.

