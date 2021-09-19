Tigers fall far in this analyst's top 10 after Week 3

Football

By September 19, 2021 7:20 pm

A national analyst took to social media on Sunday with his ranking of the top teams in college football following Week 3 of the season.

Joel Klatt of Fox Sports has Clemson at No. 9 in his top 10, behind Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Iowa, Penn State, Cincinnati and Ohio State, in that order.

Klatt previously had the Tigers at No. 5 in the top 10 he released last week after Week 2. 

Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) survived a scare against Georgia Tech on Saturday at Death Valley, coming away with a 14-8 win thanks to a goal-line stand by the defense in the final seconds of the contest.

7hr

The latest USA Today AFCA coaches poll has been released.  Clemson fell again in this week's rankings. The Tigers fell to No. 7 after being jumped by Iowa.  Virginia Tech fell out of the rankings after (…)

