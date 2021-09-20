5-star safety 'had an amazing time' in Death Valley

A five-star prospect from Ohio visited Clemson for Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech and didn’t leave campus disappointed after his experience in Death Valley.
Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Oh.) five-star Class of 2023 safety Alex “Sonny” Styles reacted to his Clemson visit via Twitter on Monday morning:
Had an amazing time in Death Valley!! Special thanks to, @dmcdani2 @CoachConn !!! #ALLIN 🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/PjUe8F9YYV
— Alex “Sonny” Styles (@sonnystyles_) September 20, 2021
Styles (6-4, 215) is ranked as the No. 1 safety and No. 8 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite.
We had an AWESOME visit @ClemsonFB. Special thank you to @CoachConn @dmcdani2 #allin #impressive pic.twitter.com/qrHIbHaWsh
— WeRStyles (@WeRStyles) September 19, 2021
Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!