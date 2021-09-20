5-star safety 'had an amazing time' in Death Valley

By Staff Reports | September 20, 2021 9:17 am ET

A five-star prospect from Ohio visited Clemson for Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech and didn’t leave campus disappointed after his experience in Death Valley.

Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Oh.) five-star Class of 2023 safety Alex “Sonny” Styles reacted to his Clemson visit via Twitter on Monday morning:

Styles (6-4, 215) is ranked as the No. 1 safety and No. 8 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

