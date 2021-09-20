Clemson slips in ESPN's latest college football power rankings

ESPN has released its latest college football power rankings after Week 3 of the college football season.

Following its 14-8 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson (2-1) fell to No. 10 in ESPN’s power rankings.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 7 in ESPN’s power rankings after Week 2.

Ahead of Clemson in ESPN’s latest power rankings, from 1-9, are Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Oregon, Penn State, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Florida in that order.

Here’s what ESPN’s Bill Connelly wrote about the Tigers after the narrow escape against Georgia Tech:

“It took much longer than expected, because of a nearly two-hour weather delay and the simple fact that this wasn’t supposed to be much of a game at all, but Clemson eventually survived a stiff, frustrating test from Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets actually outgained the Tigers 309-285 and held an already spotty Clemson offense to just 4.3 yards per play. But the Clemson defense made a late goal-line stand — James Skalski stuffed a shuffle pass to Dylan Deveney on fourth-and-goal — and made one final stop following a safety. This could have been a disaster in about 17 different ways, but Clemson held on in the least impressive possible fashion.”

