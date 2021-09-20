Finebaum on Clemson's 'inexcusable performance'

On SportsCenter, ESPN personality Paul Finebaum was asked which College Football Playoff contender, in his opinion, has been the most disappointing through the first three weeks of the season.

Finebaum’s answer? Clemson.

“It’s almost a tie between Ohio State, Oklahoma and Clemson. But I’m going with Clemson for this reason – their defense is fantastic, it’s not giving up anything – but the offense … Well, let me correct myself – what offense? They have no offense,” Finebaum said.

Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) scored just two touchdowns in Saturday’s win over Georgia Tech at Death Valley on a pair of 3-yard rushes by freshman running back Will Shipley, while quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei went 18-of-25 passing for 126 yards in the contest.

The Tigers, who recorded 284 yards of offense against the Yellow Jackets, have only exceeded 300 yards of total offense in one of their first three games – the 49-3 win over South Carolina State on Sept. 11 – while averaging 22 points per game to this point in the 2021 season.

Clemson scored a total of 17 points in the two games against Georgia and Georgia Tech.

“We were told D.J. U was going to just fill right in where Trevor left off,” Finebaum said. “Well, he hasn’t been able to do that because there are so many problems on the offensive front. I mean, they weren’t playing Georgia (Saturday), they were playing Georgia Tech, which lost to Northern Illinois a couple weeks ago. That was simply an inexcusable performance all around.”

