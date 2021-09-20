Texans coach confirms Watson's status for game vs. Panthers

Houston Texans starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns and will not play against the Carolina Panthers when the two teams meet this week on Thursday Night Football.

With Taylor out, there was the question of whether former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson would play against the Panthers.

Watson has been inactive and away from the team amid his legal issues and desire to be traded, and it sounds like Watson’s status will remain the same for the Week 3 game against Carolina.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Texans head coach David Culley confirmed to reporters that Watson won’t play in Week 3 despite Taylor’s injury.

Right now, Watson is listed on the Texans’ depth chart as the third-string quarterback behind Taylor and rookie Davis Mills.

Mills filled in for the injured Taylor in Sunday’s game and went 8-of-18 passing for 102 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

#Texans coach David Culley confirms to reporters what has become obvious: Deshaun Watson won’t play in Week 3 despite Tyrod Taylor’s hamstring injury. Expect his status to remain the same. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2021

