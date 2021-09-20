Tiger Walk Photo Gallery from Bart Boatwright

Before the capacity crowd headed into Death Valley they showed up to support the Tigers with the Tiger Walk.
Check out some great pictures from Bart Boatwright in this week’s Tiger Walk Photo Gallery
Before the capacity crowd headed into Death Valley they showed up to support the Tigers with the Tiger Walk.
Check out some great pictures from Bart Boatwright in this week’s Tiger Walk Photo Gallery
ESPN has released its latest college football power rankings after Week 3 of the college football season. Following its 14-8 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday at Death Valley, Clemson (2-1) fell to No. 10 (…)
A bunch of former Clemson football players showed out on Sunday in Week 2 of the NFL season. Check out what they are saying on Twitter about some of the former Tigers in the NFL: (…)
A five-star prospect from Ohio visited Clemson for Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech and didn’t leave campus disappointed after his experience in Death Valley. Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Oh.) (…)
As he assessed the totality of his team’s performance following the Tigers’ 14-8 win Saturday — one in which Clemson scored its first two touchdowns against FBS competition this season — Clemson coach (…)
A lot of people are wondering what is wrong with Clemson’s offense. Being held to three points in a loss to Georgia is nothing to be ashamed about. The Bulldogs after all have perhaps the best defense in (…)
A talented local prospect made the short trip to Clemson as an unofficial visitor for Saturday’s game between the Tigers and Georgia Tech at Death Valley. Wren High School (Piedmont, S.C.) 2023 (…)
Plenty of cornerbacks have walked the same path as Jeadyn Lukus, but not every one of them is cut from the same cloth as the five-star cornerback. Lukus is tall and lengthy. Soft-spoken, yet humble. Just (…)
Clemson’s offense did just enough to win — and almost enough to let one slip away — against Georgia Tech on Saturday in the Tigers’ 14-8 victory. While a defense that’s still yet to allow a touchdown (…)
A national analyst took to social media on Sunday with his ranking of the top teams in college football following Week 3 of the season. Joel Klatt of Fox Sports has Clemson at No. 9 in his top 10, behind (…)
Clemson’s navigation of its ACC schedule got off to a white-knuckle start Saturday as the Tigers hung on for a 14-8 win over Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium. Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from the (…)