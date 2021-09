Time announced for Clemson-Boston College game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 2. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 2. Thursday, Sept. 30

Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced) Saturday, Oct. 2

Duke at North Carolina, Noon, ESPN2

Pitt at Georgia Tech, Noon, ACC Network

Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Syracuse at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 6 p.m., ACC Network Extra & ESPN+

Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network All times are Eastern.

