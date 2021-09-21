More hate for Clemson

By Staff Reports | September 21, 2021 9:40 am ET

These ESPN employees don’t have much respect for Clemson following its slim 14-8 win over Georgia Tech last Saturday at Death Valley.

Chris Fallica, better known as “The Bear” on ESPN’s College GameDay, made the following comments on Twitter:

Who have they beaten? — Craig Bass (@Cbass15331) September 20, 2021

Who has Clemson beaten? An FCS team? A team which lost to Northern Illinois on its home field? https://t.co/xQ8rsnElo7 — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) September 20, 2021

ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich then responded to Fallica’s tweet, saying she doesn’t even have the Tigers ranked in her top 10 right now:

I have Clemson No. 11 this week. https://t.co/Gm8o9nGUnO — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) September 20, 2021

