More hate for Clemson

September 21, 2021

These ESPN employees don’t have much respect for Clemson following its slim 14-8 win over Georgia Tech last Saturday at Death Valley.

Chris Fallica, better known as “The Bear” on ESPN’s College GameDay, made the following comments on Twitter:

ESPN senior writer Heather Dinich then responded to Fallica’s tweet, saying she doesn’t even have the Tigers ranked in her top 10 right now:

