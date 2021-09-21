Swinney comments on Davis' injury

Clemson will be without one of its starting defensive linemen for the foreseeable future.

A day after revealing that news during his weekly radio show, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday commented further on Tyler Davis’ bicep injury, which will require surgery and keep the junior defensive tackle out approximately seven to eight weeks. Davis also missed a handful of games last season because of injury.

“Tyler Davis had surgery this morning so keep him in your thoughts and prayers. It is a big loss for us. Man, was he starting to play great football? What an incredible effort from him this past game. I am just super proud of him. I am looking forward to getting him back. Hopefully, he will come back better than ever,” Swinney said.

Swinney went on to say he didn’t know when he was injured.

“He was on the field for the last play of the game. He didn’t miss a play,” Swinney said.