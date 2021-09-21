Tigers tumble in this national outlet's CFB rankings

Football

September 21, 2021

Clemson fell far in this national outlet’s college football rankings following its narrow 14-8 win over Georgia Tech last Saturday at Death Valley.

CBS Sports updated its ranking of all 130 FBS teams after Week 3 and now has Clemson at No. 11.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 5 in the CBS Sports 130.

Ahead of Clemson in the latest CBS ranking are, in order from 1-10, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, Penn State, Iowa, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Florida.

Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) is currently ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll and No. 7 in the Coaches Poll.

