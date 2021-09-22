Clemson still working on its depth at this position

As Clemson’s first game against Georgia grew closer in late August, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expressed optimism about the depth being built along the Tigers’ offensive line. There were nine — and as many as 10 — linemen Swinney said he’d be comfortable playing if Clemson had to play a game then.

Fast forward three games into Clemson’s season, and those words haven’t exactly translated onto the field.

The Tigers have played more than 10 offensive linemen in a game, but the only time the count has been that high was their 49-3 rout of FCS member South Carolina State when the lopsided score allowed Clemson to empty its bench. Clemson played just six linemen in that opener against Georgia. And in the Tigers’ great escape against Georgia Tech over the weekend, the starting five logged all 66 offensive snaps.

“Yeah, we’ve got to play more guys,” Swinney said this week.

Some of the depth up front has taken a hit with three backup linemen already done for the season. Tayquon Johnson, John Williams and freshman Dietrick Pennington have all sustained season-ending injuries, but the bulk of Clemson’s top nine up front remains intact.

Hunter Rayburn and Mason Trotter competed throughout camp for the starting center job along with Matt Bockhorst, who slid over from left guard after winning out. Swinney said Rayburn and Trotter were capable of playing guard if that competition didn’t go their way.

But Trotter is dealing with an injury of his own. A broken hand means the sophomore is limited to repping at guard for the time being, but Rayburn is the only one of the two that’s gotten game reps to this point. Paul Tchio, the only lineman outside of the starting five that got in against Georgia, has seen the most playing time of any backup as freshman Marcus Tate’s backup at left guard, though that’s not saying much.

The same could be said for the tackle spots, where Mitchell Mayes and freshman Tristan Leigh have only spared Jordan McFadden and Walker Parks during the S.C. State game. Swinney said he planned on playing more linemen against Tech, but the competitiveness of the game didn’t provide many opportunities to do so.

Still, Swinney said it’s on the coaching staff to find spots to rotate more linemen.

“Being able to get (Trotter) in there some,” Swinney said. “We need to get Rayburn going. Give them some more opportunity and let them see what they can do in some game situations.”

McFadden shared his coach’s sentiment. While Clemson’s senior left tackle said he likes the challenge of playing every snap, he added he has confidence in the depth behind the starting five to perform well. He also acknowledged there’s no better way for some of the younger linemen to develop while simultaneously giving the starters a breather than to get in-game experience.

“The only way to grow is you make mistakes. You have to learn from them,” McFadden said. “So I think once they get in, they’ll see the film and see areas they need to improve. And I think they’ll get better.”

While right guard Will Putnam is the only starter back up front playing the same position he did last season, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said the group’s collective performance during camp gave the coaching staff hope that it would be further along in its development than it is through three games. But it’s clear there’s plenty of work still to do.

While the group hasn’t allowed a sack since Georgia racked up seven in Week 1, technical breakdowns and missed assignments are still issues at times, particularly in the running game. With their backs not having much room to operate, the Tigers’ 4.02 yards per rush are the fourth-fewest in the ACC.

The bond up front is a work in progress regardless of who’s doing the blocking.

“It’s just taking a little bit of time for the cohesion and chemistry of those guys to come together,” Elliott said. “In the past, we’ve had it happen quickly, but this is a situation where it’s taking a little bit of time. And, as coaches, we’ve got to do a good job of just trying to help them week in and week out as they kind of find their rhythm and cohesion together as a unit of five.”