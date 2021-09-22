Watch: DeAndre Hopkins mic'd up vs. Vikings

By September 22, 2021 9:36 pm

Former Clemson and current Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was mic’d up during their last-second victory over the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday that improved the Cardinals to 2-0 on the season.

Hopkins hauled in four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in his team’s 34-33 win.

Check out the following video from the Cardinals of Hopkins mic’d up:

