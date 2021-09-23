ACC Power Rankings, chaotic after Week 3

It was yet another difficult week for ranked teams in the ACC.

Sixth-ranked Clemson struggled past Georgia Tech, No. 15 Virginia Tech fell on the road at West Virginia and Michigan State smacked No. 24 Miami in its own building.

Not to mention Pitt’s demise at the hands of Western Michigan.

Each week, The Clemson Insider ranks every team in the ACC 1-14 based off their performance from the previous week of competition. Here are TCI’s ACC power rankings after three weeks of the 2021 season.