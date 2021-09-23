Bad news for Ohio State

Football

September 23, 2021

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday.

In all likelihood, there will be a new quarterback under center for Saturday’s contest. Day announced Thursday that starting quarterback C.J. has taken the last couple of days off of practice due to a lingering shoulder injury.

The Buckeyes are planning for backups Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III to be under center against Akron, while Stroud is only available in an emergency. Only yesterday did Day indicate that Stroud would be on track to play this weekend, but it appears the Buckeyes are being cautious with their QB1

In three games this season, the redshirt freshman has completed 63 of 101 (62.4%) passes for 963 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

