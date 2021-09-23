Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday.

In all likelihood, there will be a new quarterback under center for Saturday’s contest. Day announced Thursday that starting quarterback C.J. has taken the last couple of days off of practice due to a lingering shoulder injury.

The Buckeyes are planning for backups Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III to be under center against Akron, while Stroud is only available in an emergency. Only yesterday did Day indicate that Stroud would be on track to play this weekend, but it appears the Buckeyes are being cautious with their QB1

In three games this season, the redshirt freshman has completed 63 of 101 (62.4%) passes for 963 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Ryan Day says C.J. Stroud has taken the last couple of days off of practice due to his shoulder injury and Ohio State is planning for Kyle McCord and Jack Miller to play at quarterback on Saturday with Stroud available in an emergency capacity. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 23, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!