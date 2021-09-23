Big-time Tennessee OL 'had a lot of fun' during his first Death Valley experience

The Clemson Insider checked back in with this Class of 2023 offensive lineman, who took in a gameday visit for Clemson’s matchup against Georgia Tech this past Saturday.

Alcoa (Tenn.) High School’s Lance Williams has been feeling the love from Clemson since Sept. 1 and officially made his way back to Tiger Town to take in his first Death Vally experience.,

“It was fun. I liked it a lot. I had fun. I talked with a lot of the coaches and I had a great time,” Williams told TCI. I liked the energy they bring and the hype in the stadium. I also have an offer from Georgia Tech, so it was cool to see both of them play each other. It was a good game.”

What did Williams hear from Clemson’s coaching staff while he was on campus?

“They were saying how they were talking to my coaches and I was playing good this year,” he said. “They were excited that I was up there and they’re looking forward to getting me up here a lot more.”

Williams worked out in front of Clemson’s offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell at the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer and has kept in contact with him, including multiple phone conversations, since June. Williams had the chance to meet Caldwell face-to-face again this past Saturday.

“He’s a great coach,” Williams said of Caldwell. “I like being able to make a relationship with him because I know that he’s not gonna leave there anytime soon, so if I was to go there, I know he’ll be there, which makes me feel a lot better.”

As for Thomas Austin, Williams said that the Clemson offensive analyst sat with him and his family while they ate during their meal.

Williams isn’t 100% sure that he’ll return to The Valley this season, but he indicated that there’s a good chance he might, it just depends on the rest of his schedule. In addition to Clemson, Williams has also been to Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia Tech for game day visits this season. He mentioned those schools as ones currently standing out in his recruitment.

Though, a game-day experience in Death Valley is just different.

“They’re obviously one of the best programs in the country, so it was cool to be able to see that and see how they run things,” Williams said.

Currently, Clemson is one of the top schools in Williams’s recruitment, even though he doesn’t currently hold an offer from the Tigers just yet. While he hasn’t heard about an offer, it’s Williams’ understanding that Clemson is going to take a patient approach, so they can get to know him and vice versa.

“Honestly, the way they talk to me and my coaches, I feel like there is a good chance that they will offer,” he said.

What does that mean to Williams?

“It’s definitely a cool experience because that’s like one of the top programs in the country,” he added. “Them wanting me to come up there makes me feel good about myself.”

