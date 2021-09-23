Flashback: Clemson's troll of Doeren on 'Laptop Gate'

After the 2017 game between Clemson and NC State in Raleigh, N.C., NC State head coach Dave Doeren accused Dabo Swinney and Clemson of cheating after a laptop was seen on the Clemson sideline following the Tigers’ 38-31 victory. In his postgame press conference, Doeren demanded the ACC investigate the situation.

Then Clemson Sports Information Director Tim Bourret immediately addressed the situation and explained the computer was being used by a member of Clemson’s social media team and was not used by anyone in the Clemson Football Program.

A year later, during the fourth quarter of the Tigers’ 41-7 victory at Death Valley in 2018, Swinney admitted to intentionally trolling Doeren when his offensive coaches put up a cartoon picture of a laptop on their play cards.

“That was the ultimate troll, wasn’t it? Isn’t that what y’all call that? That was a troll. Isn’t that what you call it? I was hoping y’all might notice that,” Swinney said after the 2018 game.

“Yeah, that was the coaches, I think they wanted to have a little fun with that. I said well hey, if you earn it, put it up there. So, I don’t think you saw it till the fourth quarter. So, that was kind of a troll, as you say.”

