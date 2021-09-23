Lawrence set to face former Clemson teammate: ‘I’m sure I’ll be hearing from him all game’

Trevor Lawrence will be well aware of where his former Clemson teammate is on the field at all times this Sunday.

Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars are set to host the Arizona Cardinals and former Tiger star defender Isaiah Simmons in Week 3 of the NFL season. The two played together at Clemson from 2018-19 and will face each other as opponents for the first time at 1 p.m. Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Lawrence met with the media on Wednesday and talked about the upcoming matchup with Simmons, the second-year Cardinals linebacker who was drafted in the first round (No. 8 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“He’s a great player,” the Jags’ rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft said of Simmons. “Obviously went I think eighth overall and has played well, done a lot of good things in his first two seasons. So, the one thing about him is just he’s really dynamic because he’s big, really long and he’s fast and powerful. So, he can kind of do everything. He can play in the box, he can get on the perimeter, chase guys down, pass rush a little bit – he can kind of do it all. So, that’s one thing, just have an eye out for him. … But yeah, he’s awesome. Great player.”

Simmons joked Wednesday that he was never allowed to touch Lawrence in pads during the two years when they were at Clemson together “other than a high five.”

Lawrence responded to that statement with a big smile.

“In practice, I know he’s wanted to a few times,” Lawrence said. “So, he’ll have his chances this weekend. I’m sure I’ll be hearing from him all game.”

Simmons spoke plenty during his press conference Wednesday about the matchup with Lawrence. You can read his comments on Lawrence below from ESPN staff writer Josh Weinfuss on Twitter:

