What recruiting rankings tell us about the Clemson-N.C. State matchup

The Clemson Insider thought it would be interesting to analyze the matchups on Clemson’s 2021 schedule from a recruiting standpoint by going back and looking at where the Tigers’ projected starters were ranked as recruits versus where the projected starters for their opponents were ranked.

In this article, we break down Clemson’s game against N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24. Below is a rundown of the projected starters for both teams, as it stands now, and their high school star ratings and prospect rankings according to the 247Sports Composite:

Clemson offense:

LT – Jordan McFadden (3-star, No. 819 national, No. 66 OT)

LG – Marcus Tate (4-star, No. 127 national, No. 8 IOL)

C – Matt Bockhorst (4-star, No. 240 national, No. 17 OG)

RG – Will Putnam (4-star, No. 101 national, No. 5 OG)

RT – Walker Parks (4-star, No. 50 national, No. 5 OT)

TE – Davis Allen (3-star, No. 807 national, No. 39 TE)

WR – Joseph Ngata (4-star, No. 52 national, No. 9 WR)

or WR – Frank Lasdon Jr. (4-star, No. 39 national, No. 7 WR)

QB – D.J. Uiagalelei (5-star, No. 10 national, No. 1 PRO)

RB – Will Shipley (5-star, No 32 national, No. 2 RB)

WR – Justyn Ross (4-star, No. 45 national, No. 7 WR)

WR – E.J. Williams (4-star, No. 69 national, No. 13 WR)

Clemson defense:

DE – Myles Murphy (5-star, No. 7 national, No. 1 SDE)

or DE – Xavier Thomas (5-star, No. 3 national, No. 1 SDE)

or DE – K.J. Henry (5-star, No. 14 national, No. 3 WDE)

DT – Bryan Bresee (5-star, No. 1 national, No. 1 DT)

DT – Ruke Orhorhoro (3-star, No. 745 national, No. 49 SDE)

DE – Justin Foster (4-star, No. 156 national, No. 11 WDE)

or DE – Justin Mascoll (4-star, No. 142 national, No. 9 WDE)

or DE – Xavier Thomas

SLB/NB – Trenton Simpson (5-star, No. 26 national, No. 1 OLB)

or SLB/NB – Malcolm Greene (4-star, No. 282 national, No. 29 S)

MLB – James Skalski (3-star, No. 680 national, No. 44 OLB)

WLB – Baylon Spector (3-star, No. 609 national, No. 45 S)

CB – Andrew Booth Jr. (5-star, No. 23 national, No. 2 CB)

SS – Andrew Mukuba (4-star, No. 167 national, No. 8 S)

FS – Nolan Turner (NR)

CB – Mario Goodrich (4-star, No. 114 national, No. 4 ATH)

NC State offense:

LT – Ikem Ekwonu (3-star, No. 612 national, No. 36 OG)

LG – Chandler Zavala (NR)

C – Grant Gibson (3-star, No. 459 national, No. 38 DT)

RG – Dylan McMahon (3-star, No. 787 national, No. 12 OC)

RT – Bryon Speas (3-star, No. 1650 national, No. 76 OG)

or RT Timothy McKay (3-star, No. 664 national, No. 39 OG)

TE – Dylan Parham (3-star, No. 849 national, No. 37 PRO)

WR – Devin Carter (3-star, No. 739 national, No. 115 WR)

QB – Devin Leary (4-star, No. 372 national, No. 16 PRO)

RB – Zonovan Knight (4-star, No. 371 national, No. 27 RB)

or RB – Ricky Person, Jr. (4-star, No. 111 national, No. 4 RB)

WR – Thayer Thomas (NR)

or WR – Porter Rooks (4-star, No. 210 national, No. 37 WR)

WR – Emeka Emezie (3-star, No. 533 national, No. 80 WR)

NC State defense:

LDE – Daniel Joseph (4-star, No. 262 national, No. 12 SDE)

or LDE – Corey Durden (3-star, No. 361 national, No. 24 DT)

NT – C.J. Clark (4-star, No. 191 national, No. 16 DT)

RDE – Savion Jackson (4-star, No. 168 national, No. 11 SDE)

SLB – Drake Thomas (3-star, No. 581 national, No. 29 ILB)

MLB – Isaiah Moore (3-star, No. 798 national, No. 54 OLB)

WLB – Jaylon Scott (3-star, No. 755 national, No. 53 OLB)

LCB – Shyheim Battle (3-star, No. 414 national, No. 42 CB)

or LCB – Chris Ingram (3-star, No. 573 national, No. 57 CB)

or LCB – Aydan White (3-star, No. 693 national, No. 53 CB)

SS – Jakeen Harris (3-star, No. 1437 national, No. 120 S)

FS – Tanner Ingle (3-star, No. 904 national, No. 80 CB)

NB – Tyler Baker-Williams (3-star, No. 1324 national, No. 195 WR)

CB – Teshaun Smith (3-star, No. 1090 national, No. 95 CB)

RCB – Derrek Pitts, Jr. (3-star, No. 460 national, No. 32 ATH)

or RCB – Teshaun Smith (3-star, No. 1090 national, No. 95 CB)

or RCB – Aydan White

Notes:

NC State’s projected starting lineups are mostly comprised of former three-star prospects with only a handful of four-stars sprinkled in on both sides of the football. Some of the more notable names include quarterback Devin Leary, running back Zonovan Knight, wide receiver Porter Rooks, defensive ends Savion Jackosn and Daniel Joseph and nose tackle C.J. Clark. As often is the case in the conference, the Tigers are much more talented than the Wolfpack on paper, but they do enter Saturday’s contest a bit more vulnerable than they have been in the past. That’s why we play the games though, right?

**All ratings/rankings according to the 247Sports Composite

