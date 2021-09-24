One team and owner reportedly still very interested in Watson

One NFL team is still reportedly very interested in former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross still wants Watson despite the 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct that he is facing and the 10 criminal complaints against him.

“Ross and his team haven’t pulled the trigger on the trade not because of the uncertainty over Watson’s legal situation but because of the asking price,” Florio wrote. “Presumably, three first-round picks and two second-round picks.”

Florio says the Texans continue to be willing to trade Watson now or later, while the Dolphins and other teams seem prepared to wait until March to make a deal, assuming that the price of acquiring Watson “will still be the price, either in late September or the middle of March.”

“But will it?” Florio wrote. “Once the dust settles on the current season, some teams will decide to find new quarterbacks. That could result in more teams joining in the bidding for the balance of Watson’s contract. And that could make the price even higher than it currently is.

“For now, only the Dolphins want Watson. For now, the Dolphins have no competition.”