Podcast: Head coaches add to Clemson-NC State rivalry

Clemson Ring of Honor Member Levon Kirkland and myself go over some of the top games for this coming weekend in college football.

We also discuss which Power 5 Conference has been the best in non-conference game and which is the worst thus far in 2021.

There is plenty of bad blood between Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and NC State head coach Dave Doren, Levon and myself try to explain why that is the case, plus much more in today’s pod.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.