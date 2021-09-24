Reed checks in on 4-star corner

One of Clemson’s coaches hit the road Friday to see a prominent four-star recruit in the 2023 class.

Mike Reed made his way down to Roswell (Ga.) High School Friday to check in on Ethan Nation, The Clemson Insider has learned.

Nation, who currently holds an offer from the Tigers, hasn’t met with Reed face-to-face since his unofficial visit to Clemson earlier this summer.

He was in attendance for Clemson’s season opener against Georgia, as a guest of the Tigers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (N.C.), but obviously didn’t get the chance to talk with Reed in person.

Reed won’t be able to stay for Roswell’s game tonight, a 7:30m p.m. matchup against Walton High School (Marietta, Ga.). Clemson is on the road this weekend and will be traveling to Carter-Finely Stadium to take on N.C. State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Nonetheless, Clemson’s interest in Nation remains strong.

Nation (5-11, 170) is ranked as the No. 17 cornerback in the 2023 class by 247Sports, while ESPN ranks him as the No. 8 corner in his class.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!