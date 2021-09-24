Tigers on the way to Raleigh

Clemson loaded up the buses on Friday afternoon en route to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport before flying to Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Tigers face off against North Carolina State as they renew the Textile Bowl Rivalry at Carter-Finley Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Clemson has won eight straight over the Wolfpack including 15 of the last 16 matchups.

Clemson Football posted pictures of the team leaving the Allen Reeves Football Complex and boarding the plane to NC State.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks