Watch: Sammy Watkins wired during win over Chiefs

September 24, 2021 11:05 am ET

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins and his Baltimore Ravens team pulled off a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in a thriller last Sunday night.

Watkins, a former Chief and former All-American for the Tigers, was wired for sound during the game.

Check out the video below from the Ravens of Watkins mic’d up during the game against the Chiefs:

We had @sammywatkins Wired for Sunday's game and he was FIRED UP. Catch the full episode of Ravens Wired ➡️: https://t.co/xktc75gLjC pic.twitter.com/vk2bLwswBb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 23, 2021

