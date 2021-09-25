Clemson player has incident on field with N.C. State fans

Following ninth-ranked Clemson’s loss to NC State on Saturday, Tigers sophomore wide receiver E.J. Williams was obviously frustrated as he tried to get off the field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

At the end of ESPN’s coverage of the game, as he was surrounded by fans that stormed the field, Williams could be seen taking a swing at a fan and then what appears to be him possibly spitting on a fan.

Williams did not record a catch in Clemson’s 27-21 double-overtime loss.

Clemson's E.J. Williams gets into it with some NC State fans who were on the field.pic.twitter.com/JlbhPmgLEV — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 25, 2021

