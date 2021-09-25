Clemson vs. N.C. State: Who has the edge?

No. 7 Clemson (2-1, 1-0 ACC) heads to Carter Finley Stadium on Saturday to face off against North Carolina State (2-1, 0-1). Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Clemson’s offense vs. N.C. State’s defense: Clemson got off to a rough start by mustering just 180 yards and no touchdowns in the opener against Georgia. And after a confidence booster against FCS foe South Carolina State, the Tigers aren’t inspiring much of it offensively after another struggle against Georgia Tech. There’s plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball with the way Clemson has recruited under Dabo Swinney, but much of it is young and still trying to gain comfort and experience while working through some growing pains. The Tigers are statistically the least explosive offense in the ACC right now (4.8 yards per play), and things won’t get any easier against an N.C. State defense that’s been one of the league’s best even with linebacker Payton Wilson and safety Cyrus Fagan out for the season with injuries.

The Wolfpack’s defense is allowing just eight points per game and getting off field by allowing opponents to convert at just a 20% clip on third down. Clemson has been efficient on third down (50% conversion rate), but the Tigers’ lack of chunk plays is forcing them to have to drive the length of the field more often than not. Deep balls in the passing game could help with that, but D.J. Uiagalelei’s accuracy on those throws has been off early on, and the running game has to be more effective in order to give Clemson more opportunities to try to stretch the field based on the coverage it’s getting from opposing defenses. That could be tough to do against a Wolfpack defense holding teams to 2.7 yards per rush that’s allowed just seven points in two home games so far. Advantage: N.C. State

Clemson’s defense vs. N.C. State’s offense: Quarterback Devin Leary is off to fast start leading the Wolfpack’s offense, ranking in the top seven in the ACC in total offense, passing yards and completion percentage. He’s thrown six touchdown passes against just two interceptions. N.C. State also has four starters back along the offensive line, which has led to a competent running game (181 yards per game) so far.

But much of that production has come against a Group of Five team (South Florida) and an FCS team (Furman). The stiffest defensive test the Wolfpack have gotten so far is from Mississippi State, which turned N.C. State over three times and held the Wolfpack to one touchdown in a 24-10 win in Week 2.

That game was on the road. This one is at home. But regardless of where Saturday’s game is played, Clemson’s defense isn’t like the rest N.C. State has faced. The Tigers are one of the best in the country and the only FBS defense that’s yet to allow a touchdown. The Tigers haven’t forced a ton of turnovers to this point (4), but by holding teams to just 3.1 yards per rush, Clemson has turned most of the offenses it’s seen one-dimensional and thus predictable.

The unit sustained a significant blow up front earlier in the week with the loss of defensive tackle Tyler Davis to a bicep injury, but the defensive line is arguably the deepest position on Clemson’s roster. The defense also has safety Nolan Turner back in the fold and will also get starting linebacker Trenton Simpson back after his targeting ejection in the first half of last week’s game. Advantage: Clemson

Special teams: Clemson has one of the most veteran specialist tandems in the ACC in placekicker B.T. Potter (1-2 FG; 9-9 XP) and punter Will Spiers (41.2 yards per punt), who’ve been as solid as expected. Christopher Dunn is 3 of 4 on field goals for N.C. State. Freshman Will Shipley has given Clemson a boost in the punt return game (15.8 yards per return), including a 51-yard return against South Carolina State. Zonovan Knight (22.5 yards per return) has been dangerous as a kick returner for N.C. State, though the sample size is small with only two returns for him so far. Advantage: Clemson

Bottom line: This feels like a game Clemson could lose if it doesn’t win the turnover battle. The Tigers’ offense is a major work in progress, and dealing with the added elements of playing on the road isn’t conducive to major improvements on that side of the ball. But defense travels, and Clemson will have the best one in the stadium Saturday, which should be good enough if the offense can avoid critical mistakes.

Prediction: Clemson 19, N.C. State 13

