D.J. connects with Ross to get Clemson on the board early

The D.J. is spinning for Clemson.

The Tigers’ offense finally got into a rhythm as D.J. Uiagalelei found Justyn Ross in the back of the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown.

That score capped off a five-play, 80-yard drive, which only took one minute and 33 seconds. B.T. Potter drilled the extra point to give Clemson an early 7-0 lead.

On Clemson’s first scoring drive of the game, Uiagalelei completed 3 of 4 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

