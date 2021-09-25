D.J. connects with Ross to get Clemson on the board early

The D.J. is spinning for Clemson.

The Tigers’ offense finally got into a rhythm as D.J. Uiagalelei found Justyn Ross in the back of the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown.

That score capped off a five-play, 80-yard drive, which only took one minute and 33 seconds. B.T. Potter drilled the extra point to give Clemson an early 7-0 lead.

On Clemson’s first scoring drive of the game, Uiagalelei completed 3 of 4 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

DJ to Justin Ross! Love the toe drag pic.twitter.com/HO9JgfoUc4 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 25, 2021

