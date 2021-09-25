ESPN analyst, former NFL QB rips into Clemson's offense

Dan Orlovsky was on the call for Clemson’s 14-8 win over Georgia Tech.
The ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback has seen Clemson’s offense, or lack thereof, in action. He also may know a thing or two about why the Tigers are struggling offensively.
Through 10 quarters, Clemson has scored just 24 points against FBS opponents, which includes Justyn Ross’ 32-yard touchdown reception to give the Tigers an early 7-0 lead Saturday.
At halftime, the Tigers had just eight yards of rushing and 87 total yards on offense. After Clemson’s scoring drive, the Tigers had four three-and-outs and a D.J. Uiagalelei interception.
The Tigers’ offense hit a standstill in the second quarter as the team was able to gain just eight yards of total offense. Clemson was unable to take advantage of a five-play, 80-yard drive that took just one minute and 33 seconds.
Orlovsky diagnosed what he believes to be wrong with Clemson’s offense at the moment.
1) scheme isn’t good-too dependent on talent to execute
2) there is 0 drop back pass game concepts
3) 0 play action
4) OL is soft
5) QB has a strong arm-that’s all
Anything else just lmk pal
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 25, 2021
