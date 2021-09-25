ESPN analyst, former NFL QB rips into Clemson's offense

Dan Orlovsky was on the call for Clemson’s 14-8 win over Georgia Tech.

The ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback has seen Clemson’s offense, or lack thereof, in action. He also may know a thing or two about why the Tigers are struggling offensively.

Through 10 quarters, Clemson has scored just 24 points against FBS opponents, which includes Justyn Ross’ 32-yard touchdown reception to give the Tigers an early 7-0 lead Saturday.

At halftime, the Tigers had just eight yards of rushing and 87 total yards on offense. After Clemson’s scoring drive, the Tigers had four three-and-outs and a D.J. Uiagalelei interception.

The Tigers’ offense hit a standstill in the second quarter as the team was able to gain just eight yards of total offense. Clemson was unable to take advantage of a five-play, 80-yard drive that took just one minute and 33 seconds.

Orlovsky diagnosed what he believes to be wrong with Clemson’s offense at the moment.

1) scheme isn’t good-too dependent on talent to execute

2) there is 0 drop back pass game concepts

3) 0 play action

4) OL is soft

5) QB has a strong arm-that’s all Anything else just lmk pal — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 25, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!