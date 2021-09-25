ESPN Analyst Puts Tigers on Upset Alert

Football

September 25, 2021

The Tigers are the ‘vulnerable team’ this weekend according to one of ESPN’s college football analyst.  Saturday morning on SportsCenter Desmond Howard put Clemson on upset alert.

“The vulnerable team.  The Clemson Tigers.  I mean have you seen this team lately.  Obviously I loved the first one with Georgia but even in victory they just haven’t looked the same.  They look sluggish.  The offense has no rhythm, intensity.  They are just going through the motions.  They play N.C. State today and Dave Doeren and that group would love to upset Clemson.  They bring ten starters back on that WolfPack defense.  Watch out for Clemson.  They might be vulnerable,” said Howard.

