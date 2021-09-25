Podcast: Tigers need offense to beat NC State

By Will Vandervort | September 25, 2021 10:00 am ET

It is Game Day, as No. 9 Clemson travels to Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina to take on NC State. Clemson Ring of Honor Member and former linebacker Levon Kirkland and myself break down this big game for the Tigers.

Can the offense finally get things going, and who will win this key ACC Atlantic Division Showdown? We also have interviews with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center Matt Bockhorst and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Plus we give our predictions. You might be surprised with our picks.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.