Spiller down in Florida to see nation's No. 1 running back

Clemson’s coaches hit the recruiting trail hard on Friday night to take in some of the nation’s best prospects in the Class of 2023.

Tigers’ running backs coach C.J. Spiller made his way down to the Sunshine State to watch Lehigh Senior (Lehigh Acres, Fla.) five-star running back Richard Young.

Unfourntaley for Spiller. the game wound up being canceled after an initial lightning delay

Young (6-0, 190) is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 running back, No. 7 prospect in the state of Florida and No. 21 overall prospect regardless of position in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Young took an unofficial visit to Clemson back on June 25 and received a scholarship offer the very same day. The Tigers have offered just two running backs in the 2023 class — Young and Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, Ga.) four-star Justice Haynes.

I am here at Lehigh where we are currently in a lightning delay. On another note, former NFL running back C.J. Spiller, who is the RBs coach at Clemson, is in attendance tonight to watch @richardyoung239.@nphssports @NDN_PrepZone pic.twitter.com/P9Hgd16ssc — Alex Martin (@NP_AlexMartin) September 24, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!