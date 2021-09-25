Swinney asked about Bresee and Skalski injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the injuries to defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and linebacker Jamie Skalski in his postgame interview after the 27-21, double-overtime loss to NC State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

“I don’t have any updates on those right now,” Swinney said.

Bresee came back on the field after his knee injury in sweats and was accompanied by his father. Skalski became a coach on the sideline in the second half after leaving with what looked like a shoulder injury.

