Swinney gives latest on Shipley's injury

RALEIGH, N.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the status of freshman running back Will Shipley in his postgame press conference after his team’s 27-21 loss to NC State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

“I don’t know. It was his knee but I don’t know the diagnosis right now,” Swinney said.

Swinney was then asked about the team’s running back depth taking a hit with Shipley down and Lyn-J Dixon entering the transfer portal earlier this week.

“Hopefully he won’t be out long, but if he is we will go back to work with who we have,” Swinney said.

Football season has finally arrived. Time to represent your Tigers and show your stripes!