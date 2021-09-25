Swinney gives latest on Shipley's injury

Swinney gives latest on Shipley's injury

Swinney gives latest on Shipley's injury

September 25, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the status of freshman running back Will Shipley in his postgame press conference after his team’s 27-21 loss to NC State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

“I don’t know. It was his knee but I don’t know the diagnosis right now,” Swinney said.

Swinney was then asked about the team’s running back depth taking a hit with Shipley down and Lyn-J Dixon entering the transfer portal earlier this week.

“Hopefully he won’t be out long, but if he is we will go back to work with who we have,” Swinney said.

