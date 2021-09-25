What They Are Saying: Klubnik leads the way as Clemson commits make waves Friday night

Another week of high school football, another week of standout performances from future Clemson Tigers.
In the latest edition of “What They Are Saying,” we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about some of Clemson’s commits, including Westlake High School (Austin, Tex.) five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik.
Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) finds WR Keaton Kubecka for the first score of the game. @Keaton_Kubecka
7-0 Westlake pic.twitter.com/kgTWHJaS5T
— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 25, 2021
Cade Klubnik finds Keaton Kubecka for a 13-yard touchdown. @Westlake_Nation leads @DVCardinalsFB 7-0 (10:13 1Q). #txhsfb @ThomasJonesAAS @varsity_news
— Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) September 25, 2021
QB1 @AABonNBC @CadeKlubnikQB can throw it and catch it! Just saying🔥 pic.twitter.com/NM7wkZ5G6H
— Anthony Williams (@AWilliamsUSA) September 25, 2021
Cade Klubnik finds Bryce Chambers on the first play of Westlake's 2nd possession for a 29-yard TD. @Westlake_Nation leads @DVCardinalsFB 14-0 (8:29 1Q) #txhsfb @ThomasJonesAAS @statesman
— Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) September 25, 2021
Touchdown: Cade Klubnik finds Pierce Turner for a 23-yard touchdown pass. @Westlake_Nation leads @DVCardinalsFB 21-0 (4:22 1Q). #txhsfb @ThomasJonesAAS @statesman
— Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) September 25, 2021
Watching @CadeKlubnikQB live right now. This kid is real!!!
— Danny Hernandez (@CoachDanny10) September 25, 2021
Westlake adds to its lead with a late TD in the 2Q – a 9-yard pass from Cade Klubnik to Huner Hanault (:22.8 2Q) @Westlake_Nation 35, @DVCardinalsFB 0. #txhsfb @ThomasJonesAAS
— Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) September 25, 2021
Cade Klubnik with his 6th TD pass of the game, this one is a 6-yard toss to Jaden Greathouse to put @Westlake_Nation up 49-0 over Del Valle with 5:42 left in 3Q. #txhsfb @ThomasJonesAAS @statesman
— Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) September 25, 2021
Cade Klubnik's day is over. The Clemson commit finished with 212 yards on 15 of 22 attempts, 1 INT, 6 TDs. #txhsfb @statesman @ThomasJonesAAS
— Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) September 25, 2021
Business as Usual 💼
2022 All-American Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) had 6 passing touchdowns in a 63-6 victory tonight. #ALLIN 🐅 #AABXXII 🇺🇸#AllAmericanBowl 🏈 pic.twitter.com/pSJEVXgYJ7
— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) September 25, 2021
Onto next week!! 🔴🔵 https://t.co/mgMI3KQdJv
— Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) September 25, 2021
High School football – Week 2
Fort Dorchester 0@MBSeahawks_FB 14
1st @A_Randall5 w/the TD #Clemson pic.twitter.com/UpevJFTZyo
— Brandon Dunn (@BDunnsports) September 25, 2021
2nd TD for #Clemson commit @A_Randall5
Fort Dorchester 7@MBSeahawks_FB 21
2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/ahlL87yaHp
— Brandon Dunn (@BDunnsports) September 25, 2021
Gotta be better.💆🏾♂️ https://t.co/AG4ORnE7C7
— Adam Randall (@A_Randall5) September 25, 2021
Less than a minute into the 2nd half,
Hanna QB Jay Dillard fakes the handoff & the Clemson baseball commit takes it himself, races down the sideline, and dives in for a 45-yard touchdown, Hanna starting to pull away from Westside, 31-14.
@TLHanna_Sports @WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/iuKmL6g0Ur
— Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) September 25, 2021
