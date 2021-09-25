What They Are Saying: Klubnik leads the way as Clemson commits make waves Friday night

By Staff Reports | September 25, 2021 11:10 am ET

Another week of high school football, another week of standout performances from future Clemson Tigers.

In the latest edition of “What They Are Saying,” we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about some of Clemson’s commits, including Westlake High School (Austin, Tex.) five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) finds WR Keaton Kubecka for the first score of the game. @Keaton_Kubecka 7-0 Westlake pic.twitter.com/kgTWHJaS5T — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 25, 2021

Cade Klubnik finds Bryce Chambers on the first play of Westlake's 2nd possession for a 29-yard TD. @Westlake_Nation leads @DVCardinalsFB 14-0 (8:29 1Q) #txhsfb @ThomasJonesAAS @statesman — Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) September 25, 2021

Watching @CadeKlubnikQB live right now. This kid is real!!! — Danny Hernandez (@CoachDanny10) September 25, 2021

Westlake adds to its lead with a late TD in the 2Q – a 9-yard pass from Cade Klubnik to Huner Hanault (:22.8 2Q) @Westlake_Nation 35, @DVCardinalsFB 0. #txhsfb @ThomasJonesAAS — Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) September 25, 2021

Cade Klubnik with his 6th TD pass of the game, this one is a 6-yard toss to Jaden Greathouse to put @Westlake_Nation up 49-0 over Del Valle with 5:42 left in 3Q. #txhsfb @ThomasJonesAAS @statesman — Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) September 25, 2021

Cade Klubnik's day is over. The Clemson commit finished with 212 yards on 15 of 22 attempts, 1 INT, 6 TDs. #txhsfb @statesman @ThomasJonesAAS — Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) September 25, 2021

Less than a minute into the 2nd half,

Hanna QB Jay Dillard fakes the handoff & the Clemson baseball commit takes it himself, races down the sideline, and dives in for a 45-yard touchdown, Hanna starting to pull away from Westside, 31-14.

⁦@TLHanna_Sports⁩ ⁦@WSPA7⁩ pic.twitter.com/iuKmL6g0Ur — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) September 25, 2021

