Wolfpack break Tigers hearts

RALEIGH, N.C. — NC State outlasted Clemson 27-21 in double overtime at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.

The loss snapped an eight game win streak by the Tigers and was their first loss to the Wolfpack since November 19, 2011 in Raleigh.

NC State controlled the flow of the game and dominated time of possession with 41:48 compared to the Tigers’ 18:12 and outpaced Clemson in total plays 96-49.

The lopsided pace of play took a toll on the Tigers’ defense as linebacker James Skalski and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee left the contest with injuries.

Clemson struggled offensively and finished the contest with 214 total yards and 103 yards rushing. D.J. Uiagalelei completed 12-of-26 passes for 11 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, he also led the Tigers in rushing with nine runs for 63 yards.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter as Uiagalelei completed a 32 yard pass to Justyn Ross that gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 9:11 to play in the frame.

NC State responded with a nine yard touchdown pass from Devin Leary to Emeka Emezie with 0:05 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7, which would hold at the half time break.

The Wolfpack took their first lead with 5:10 to play in the third quarter on a 12 yard pass from Leary to Devin Carter to put them up 14-7.

Clemson bounced back with a seven play 80 yard drive in 2:41 capped off by a five yard Will Shipley touchdown run with 10:52 to play in the contest to tie the game at 14-14.

NC State kicked Christopher Dunn missed what would have been the go-ahead field goal as time expired and sent the game into overtime tied at 14, Dunn missed two other field goal attempts earlier in the contest.

Clemson opened with the ball in the first overtime and scored in five plays as Uiagalelei found Ross for a nine yard score on third-and-7 to give it a 21-14 lead.

NC State Answered with a two yard touchdown pass from Leary to Thomas Thayer to tie the game at 21 and force a second overtime.

It only took the Wolfpack two plays to put the pressure on Clemson with a 22 yard touchdown pass from Lary to Devin Carter to give them a 27-21 lead after a failed two point conversion.

Clemson turned the ball over on downs and NC State sealed a 27-21 win over the Tigers.

