ACC, Clemson driving network analyst to the bottle

ACC, Clemson driving network analyst to the bottle

Football

ACC, Clemson driving network analyst to the bottle

By September 26, 2021 7:52 pm

By |

It’s no secret the ACC is having an especially disappointing season.

Clemson’s loss at North Carolina State exacerbated the already glaring issues in the conference.

After the four weeks of play the only undefeated teams remaining in the conference are Wake Forest and Boston College.

The ACC Network’s Mark Packer tweeted on Sunday morning that his weekly power rankings made him reach for an adult beverage at breakfast time.

Football season has finally arrived. Time to represent your Tigers and show your stripes!

, , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
3hr

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the health status of one of his freshman running backs Sunday, a day after injuries mounted for the Tigers in their double-overtime loss at North Carolina State. Will (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home