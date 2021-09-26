ACC, Clemson driving network analyst to the bottle

It’s no secret the ACC is having an especially disappointing season.

Clemson’s loss at North Carolina State exacerbated the already glaring issues in the conference.

After the four weeks of play the only undefeated teams remaining in the conference are Wake Forest and Boston College.

The ACC Network’s Mark Packer tweeted on Sunday morning that his weekly power rankings made him reach for an adult beverage at breakfast time.

It's 7:30 on a Sunday morning, and I just finished my "ACCounting". I need a 🥃…this is going to be a crazy week of shows. — Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) September 26, 2021

