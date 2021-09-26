Another major blow for Clemson's defense

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Sunday updated the health status of a starting defensive lineman injured in the Tigers’ loss at North Carolina State.

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee sustained a torn ACL and will undergo season-ending surgery, Swinney said. Bresee sustained the injury in the third quarter Saturday. He limped off the field at Carter-Finley Stadium with the help of medical personnel before watching the rest of the game from the bench with ice on his knee.

Bresee had also been dealing with a shoulder injury, which he will also have operated on now rather than waiting until after the season, Swinney said.

“He’s got plenty of time to get well,” Swinney said. “Post-spring, once we really start our offseason stuff and our summer planning, he’ll be full go and ready to get back at it. It’s unfortunate, but injuries happen in the game. It’ll just be part of his journey. Just appreciate him and his effort.

“I don’t have any doubt when we get him back out there and see him again, he’ll be better than ever.”

With Tyler Davis set to miss at least seven to eight weeks after having surgery on his bicep last week, Bresee’s injury means the Tigers will be without their starting defensive tackle tandem for the foreseeable future. Ruke Orhorhoro and Tre Williams, who also sustained injuries during the game but eventually returned, got many of the snaps in their absence Saturday.

Clemson is having to dig deep on the depth chart to fill out the rotation there. Sophomore Etinosa Reuben and true freshman Payton Page were on the field together at one point during the second half, and the Tigers even slid senior defensive end Justin Foster inside for a handful of snaps.

Redshirt freshman DeMonte Capehart could also help out at the position when he’s healthy, though he’s still dealing with a knee injury. Swinney said he expects Capehart to be available at some point this season.

“We’re thankful that we’ve got a little bit of depth,” Swinney said. “Ruke has played well for us. Tre Williams is still learning, and he’s made some plays for us. (Reuben) got in there and was active. Did a solid job.”

Bresee had one tackle and a quarterback hurry before sustaining the injury. He has 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks on the season.