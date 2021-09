Clemson in unfamiliar territory in latest AP Poll

The latest Associated Press College football poll has been released. As expected the Tigers fell dramatically this week.

Clemson is ranked No. 25 in the latest rankings. N.C. State jumps in the rankings at No. 23 while Wake Forest is No. 24.

RANK TEAMPV RANKCONFERENCEPOINTS

1 Alabama (4-0)1SEC1,546 (58)

2 Georgia (4-0)2SEC1,492 (4)

3 Oregon (4-0)3Pac-121,411

4 Penn State (4-0)6Big Ten1,283

5 Iowa (4-0)5Big Ten1,277

6 Oklahoma (4-0)4Big 121,212

7 Cincinnati (3-0)8American Athletic1,154

8 Arkansas (4-0)16SEC1,094

9 Notre Dame (4-0)12IA Independents1,076

10 Florida (3-1)11SEC1,019

11 Ohio State (3-1)10Big Ten1,005

12 Ole Miss (3-0)13SEC852

13 Brigham Young (4-0)15IA Independents748

14 Michigan (4-0)19Big Ten677

15 Texas A&M (3-1)7SEC651

16 Coastal Carolina (4-0)17Sun Belt613

17 Michigan State (4-0)20Big Ten581

18 Fresno State (4-1)22Mountain West415

19 Oklahoma State (4-0) Big 12341

20 UCLA (3-1)24Pac-12316

21 Baylor (4-0) Big 12233

22 Auburn (3-1)23SEC197

23 North Carolina State (3-1) ACC145

24 Wake Forest (4-0) ACC142