Finebaum weighs in on Clemson, 'biggest problem' with the offense

ESPN personality Paul Finebaum joined SportsCenter to break down what is wrong with Clemson (2-2, 1-1 ACC) following its 27-21, double-overtime loss to NC State on Saturday in Raleigh.

Finebaum believes, like most everyone else, that the Tigers are out of the College Football Playoff picture after suffering a second loss in the month of September.

“They have no offense,” Finebaum said. “They can go to the dollar store and try to buy one, but it’s not going to help them because they are out of the playoffs by the end of September. I’m still not even sure I’m saying those words considering the dominance this program has had.”

Clemson totaled just 214 yards and 10 first downs against the Wolfpack, while the Tigers went 2-for-11 on third-down conversion attempts and finished with seven three-and-outs.

Clemson’s defense had yet to allow an offensive touchdown prior to Saturday’s game, but the offensive issues that have been existent all season thus far plagued the Tigers again Saturday.

“Their defense is fantastic. It has been money all year long,” Finebaum said. “But the problem (Saturday), they couldn’t get any offense going against NC State. This is a team that lose two weeks ago at Mississippi State. This is not a vintage team.”

Finebaum thinks the “biggest problem” with Clemson’s offense is the fact Jeff Scott departed to become the head coach at South Florida following the 2019 season – along with, of course, the absence of Trevor Lawrence who is now throwing passes for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I think the biggest problem is Jeff Scott left a couple years ago,” Finebaum said. “He was the co-offensive coordinator, he went to USF, and the offense quite frankly has regressed without Trevor Lawrence. I know that’s a shocker.”

