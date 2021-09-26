Good news on injury front

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the health status of one of his freshman running backs Sunday, a day after injuries mounted for the Tigers in their double-overtime loss at North Carolina State.

Will Shipley was rolled up on at the end of D.J. Uiagalelei’s second-down run inside N.C. State’s 10-yard line in the first overtime. He never returned.

Shipley, who scored on a 5-yard run late in the fourth quarter to help Clemson force overtime, rushed for 36 yards on 11 carries before the injury. He leads the Tigers in rushing yards (211) and rushing touchdowns (5).

Swinney said Sunday that Shipley did not tear his ACL and should be back in the next few weeks.

“It was kind of his shin, tibial area,” Swinney said. “He’ll probably be on crutches here for a couple weeks and then kind of work back in after that as far as his rehab and all that. It could be three weeks, it could be four weeks. I’m not really sure. But all I know is he’s going to be back at some point, which is a huge positive because we were kind of expecting the worst there.”

